Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,590 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 671.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 26,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.57.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $181.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $477.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $185.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.66.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

