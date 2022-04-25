Keybank National Association OH Has $4.73 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTAS. Argus decreased their price objective on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.40.

CTAS opened at $407.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $397.93 and a 200-day moving average of $412.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The company has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.53.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

