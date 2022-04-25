Keybank National Association OH Sells 147 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $5,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,878,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

VOOG stock opened at $249.53 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $237.48 and a twelve month high of $306.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $264.29.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.