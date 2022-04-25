Keybank National Association OH Sells 10,484 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,484 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in General Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,042,334,000 after buying an additional 852,849 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in General Electric by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,780,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $357,156,000 after buying an additional 219,321 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,419,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,308,000 after buying an additional 226,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,257,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on GE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.20.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $89.07 on Monday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $85.29 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.21. The company has a market capitalization of $97.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -5.14%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

