Keybank National Association OH Grows Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 32.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $355,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 182.2% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 29,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $1,423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $118.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $2,126,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $1,117,707.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,859 shares of company stock worth $24,110,684 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.52.

About Edwards Lifesciences (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.