Dero Tops 1-Day Volume of $661,443.00 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 25th. In the last week, Dero has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $163.59 million and approximately $661,443.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for $13.14 or 0.00033886 BTC on popular exchanges.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,446,369 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dero is dero.io . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

