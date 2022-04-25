Keybank National Association OH Has $5.70 Million Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Ball were worth $5,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 24.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 23.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 14.4% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 8.0% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLL shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

In other Ball news, Director Betty J. Sapp purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Betty J. Sapp purchased 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.55 per share, for a total transaction of $116,519.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLL opened at $86.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $98.09.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

