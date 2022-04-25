Keybank National Association OH Decreases Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCO opened at $322.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.68 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $327.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 23.77%.

MCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $408.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.54.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

