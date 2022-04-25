Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,012 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.05% of Hubbell worth $6,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 1,077.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 591,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,868,000 after purchasing an additional 541,253 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 3,086.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,438,000 after purchasing an additional 345,468 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 261.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 270,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,817,000 after purchasing an additional 195,347 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,118,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,787,000 after purchasing an additional 152,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 166,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,138,000 after acquiring an additional 123,488 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.00.

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $191.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.58 and its 200-day moving average is $193.47. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $170.76 and a 1 year high of $212.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.69%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

