Keybank National Association OH Sells 4,019 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,019 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 653,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,121,000 after acquiring an additional 43,330 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 145,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.31.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $607,729.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $188,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,061 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $100.25 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $104.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.84.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

