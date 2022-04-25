Keybank National Association OH Sells 569 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $6,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 909.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 254.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7,933.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.77.

Shares of SJM opened at $142.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.30. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $145.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.96 and a 200-day moving average of $133.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

