ZKSpace (ZKS) Hits Market Cap of $19.38 Million

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One ZKSpace token can currently be purchased for about $0.0982 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. ZKSpace has a total market cap of $19.38 million and $4.53 million worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZKSpace has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00045141 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,856.88 or 0.07340684 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00044170 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ZKSpace Token Profile

ZKSpace’s genesis date was February 14th, 2021. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZKSpace is zks.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

ZKSpace Token Trading

