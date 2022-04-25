Veil (VEIL) Price Reaches $0.0093 on Exchanges

Veil (VEIL) traded down 43.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One Veil coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded up 26% against the dollar. Veil has a total market capitalization of $804,439.29 and approximately $3,684.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,897.88 or 0.99947011 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00055167 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.24 or 0.00249850 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.89 or 0.00326046 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.01 or 0.00156761 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00100241 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00010845 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004318 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

