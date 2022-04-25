Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Price Hits $192.03 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Mirrored Apple has a market capitalization of $11.16 million and $543,592.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be purchased for approximately $192.03 or 0.00493407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00045141 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,856.88 or 0.07340684 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00044170 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 58,106 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

