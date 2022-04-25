Alchemix Price Tops $68.86 on Major Exchanges (ALCX)

Alchemix (ALCX) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One Alchemix coin can now be bought for about $68.86 or 0.00176927 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alchemix has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. Alchemix has a market cap of $86.38 million and $4.63 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00033280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00104642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Alchemix Profile

Alchemix (CRYPTO:ALCX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,483,351 coins and its circulating supply is 1,254,410 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Buying and Selling Alchemix

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

