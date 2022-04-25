Honest (HNST) Price Reaches $0.0195 on Exchanges

Honest (HNST) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. Honest has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $875,222.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can now be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Honest has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00045141 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,856.88 or 0.07340684 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00044170 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

