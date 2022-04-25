Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.94% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $6,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 4,608.6% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 328,181 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 124,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 124,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the third quarter worth $5,386,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CATH opened at $52.36 on Monday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12 month low of $50.47 and a 12 month high of $61.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.03.

