Keybank National Association OH Sells 6,824 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,824 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $21,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICF. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 267.9% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,836,000 after purchasing an additional 978,330 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,342,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 126.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 324,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,233,000 after purchasing an additional 181,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,983,000.

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $72.71 on Monday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.25.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

