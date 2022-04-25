Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,268 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $102.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.76 and a twelve month high of $105.15.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.38.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

