Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,519 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of PayPal by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $86.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $85.98 and a one year high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

