Keybank National Association OH Raises Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,520 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.09% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $22,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,618,000. Trek Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 126,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after buying an additional 32,548 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 50,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 16,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,399,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $95.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.33. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.87 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.