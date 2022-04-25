Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Campion Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $73.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.49 and a 200 day moving average of $69.39.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 314.90%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

