Keybank National Association OH Boosts Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 153.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,236 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.05% of Dollar General worth $27,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $248.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $185.15 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.16.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,960.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

