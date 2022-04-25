Keybank National Association OH Has $29.62 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $29,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 54,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,922,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 39,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,553,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,804,000 after buying an additional 32,546 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $180.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.03. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $160.68 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

