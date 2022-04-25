Keybank National Association OH Reduces Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 411,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,728 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.14% of CMS Energy worth $26,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 17,784 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 327,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,792 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in CMS Energy by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 394,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,642,000 after purchasing an additional 235,464 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 415.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 60,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 49,085 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS stock opened at $71.76 on Monday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $57.92 and a 12-month high of $73.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.71 and its 200 day moving average is $64.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.26.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

Several research firms have commented on CMS. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.92.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.