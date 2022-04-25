Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $24,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Raymond James downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.75.

TXN opened at $173.31 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $161.04 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.