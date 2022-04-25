Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $266.17 Million Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,681,386 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $266,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $1,556,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 44.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,679,000 after purchasing an additional 72,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

PB opened at $66.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.59. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.40 and a twelve month high of $80.46.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $280.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.99 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

