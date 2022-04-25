Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,313 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,694 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $25,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,755,424 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $126,706,000 after acquiring an additional 26,256 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,847 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $96.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.73. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $49.16 and a 52 week high of $107.52.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.62%.

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.78.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,749,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

