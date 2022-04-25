Keybank National Association OH Has $23.90 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.27% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $23,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period.

Shares of IJJ opened at $105.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.61. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $98.94 and a 52-week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

