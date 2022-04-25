Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $270.76 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 477,472 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $270,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $593,241,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $445,585,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,906,971,000 after purchasing an additional 762,224 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 13.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,302,244,000 after purchasing an additional 467,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,393,319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,377,882,000 after purchasing an additional 349,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $408.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $444.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $539.53. The company has a market capitalization of $193.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.94 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,132 shares of company stock valued at $9,427,055 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.24.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

