DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,567,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,870 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $243,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,568,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,558 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 717,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,122,000 after buying an additional 25,601 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $1,024,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 306,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $29.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

DXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

