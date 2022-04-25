Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Acquires New Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.
NYSE LOW opened at $197.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.73. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.08 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $130.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.76.
Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lowe’s Companies (LOW)
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.