Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stephens from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BANR. Raymond James cut their price target on Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.00.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $56.58 on Monday. Banner has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $66.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.91.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Banner had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 32.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banner will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. Banner’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

In related news, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $106,122.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Banner during the first quarter worth $599,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Banner by 116.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Banner by 8.1% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 23,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 2,492.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

