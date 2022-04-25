Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 163,015 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $29,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,282,000 after buying an additional 2,010,551 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,361,379 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $562,468,000 after buying an additional 1,670,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 248.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,833,473 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $335,287,000 after buying an additional 1,307,977 shares during the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.76.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $132.81 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $148.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.80.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.16%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

