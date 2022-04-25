Keybank National Association OH Acquires 35,819 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 93.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,819 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $34,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 2,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on WST. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $349.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.63 and a 12-month high of $475.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.83.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

