Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 163,015 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $29,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $682,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,756 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 10,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $132.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $148.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.80. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.76.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

