Keybank National Association OH Increases Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 93.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,819 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $34,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 167,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,138 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,767,000 after buying an additional 34,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WST opened at $349.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.30. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.63 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $389.46 and a 200 day moving average of $408.83. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.06.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

WST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

