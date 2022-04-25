Keybank National Association OH Grows Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 455,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,347 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $35,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.6% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 889,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,919,000 after acquiring an additional 70,322 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 57,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Third Security LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,591,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

Shares of D stock opened at $84.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

About Dominion Energy (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.