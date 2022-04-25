Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 574,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,619 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $46,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $75.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.85. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

