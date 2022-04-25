Keybank National Association OH Sells 4,967 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,967 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $36,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 915,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,782,000 after buying an additional 17,434 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 159,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 365.4% in the third quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $161.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.43. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $153.42 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

