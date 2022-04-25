Keybank National Association OH Sells 3,856 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,856 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.17% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $41,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $103,483,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,340.6% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 647,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 602,658 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 814,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,409,000 after acquiring an additional 396,402 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,547,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,938,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $152.74 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.69 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.53.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.