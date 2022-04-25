Keybank National Association OH Sells 55,698 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 661,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,698 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $43,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 3.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $741,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $576,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 26,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $65.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.62. The company has a market capitalization of $90.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

