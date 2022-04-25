Keybank National Association OH Boosts Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $44,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,012,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,826,000 after acquiring an additional 328,490 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $416,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $97.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.19. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $97.44 and a one year high of $108.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

