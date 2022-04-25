Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,171 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $47,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.04.

Shares of FB opened at $184.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.27 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $501.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,876 shares of company stock worth $1,707,217. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

