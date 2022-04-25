Keybank National Association OH Sells 652 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.07% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $45,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

APD opened at $242.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.19%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APD. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.40.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

