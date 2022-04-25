Keybank National Association OH Has $48.03 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Xylem were worth $48,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 133,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,092,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 18.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,052,000 after acquiring an additional 13,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $84.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.01.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XYL. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.45.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

