Keybank National Association OH Sells 11,900 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 254,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Cummins were worth $55,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 536,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 24,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $199.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.82 and its 200 day moving average is $219.06. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.50 and a 12-month high of $273.65.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

In other news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total transaction of $646,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $7,767,945.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,348 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,117. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.33.

Cummins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

