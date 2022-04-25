Keybank National Association OH Increases Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $48,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.3% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,975.69.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMG opened at $1,480.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,529.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,620.34. The firm has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,277.41 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.54 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

