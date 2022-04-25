Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,896 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $51,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,592,000 after acquiring an additional 366,114 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $498,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $213,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $234.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.69. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $231.35 and a 1 year high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.