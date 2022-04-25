Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 206,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $40,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $134.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.51. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $133.07 and a one year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.59%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.50 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.00.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

